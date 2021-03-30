Noting every detail, with glasses and a chinstrap, the lawyer Julieta Bonanno (32) followed with attention this Tuesday the third hearing of the trial in which she is accused of hiring the hit man who, on June 4, 2018, killed her client, Mexican drug lord Rodrigo Alexander Naged Ramírez (59) and his Colombian son John Naged (30).

From a specially equipped room in the Ezeiza women’s prison, Bonanno participated in the debate for Zoom and several times asked to speak separately with his lawyers, Leopoldo Murúa and Nicolás Proz. She is the only defendant in the case because there was never a firm lead on the murderer.

Although he has not yet testified before Federal Oral Court No. 8, Bonanno began to play his cards at the hearing on Tuesday in which four witnesses testified: three policemen who went to the building on Avenida Cabildo 2659 after his call to 911 and an expert who analyzed the scene already around midnight.

The sketch of the double drug crime in Belgrano.

When questioning the policemen, the defense showed part of their strategy. Among other things, They seek to question the expertise who marked remains of gunpowder on one of her hands and on two pants kidnapped from her home, days after the crime when the lawyer was arrested at her home in Morón.

“When you say that the accused was wearing a jean, what do you mean by jean, could you describe it?“Murúa questioned the police officer Luciano Sajud, who at that time worked at the 33rd police station in Belgrano, and was one of the first to arrive at the scene.

Sajud, who had repeated several times that he met a strangely serene woman for the scene he was living, did not complete the description of the “jean” much more, but his statement served the defense.

The arrest of lawyer Julieta Bonanno.

The lawyers’ claim is as follows: they maintain that on the day of the double crime, Bonanno (whom the hit man left alive) wore mustard pants and that this is evident in the videos of the entrance of the building.

In the filming, which made the case famous, She is seen standing at the front door with the hitman (whose face is not noticeable), standing just a few inches behind him.

The color of the pants is not minor for the defense proposal because the pants seized later – and in which gunpowder was detected – are beige and Bonanno maintains that, in reality, they belong to his mother since the address searched is the one that they both shared.

Bonanno always maintained that when the crimes occurred she I had been locked in a small laundry room. The police officers who testified maintained that this room was not locked and did not even have a door handle.

This supports the theory that the lawyer played a more prominent role in what happened within the victims’ department.

As to the gunpowder in one of his hands, his defense will try to raise in the successive hearings that his body ended up contaminated by the gunpowder that was in the place and not because he was close to the murderer at the time of shooting.

Various mysteries

Rodrigo Alexander Naged Ramírez was not just another drug dealer. He had been arrested on July 6, 2017 in the framework of the “White Bobbins” operation, where some 1,900 kilos of cocaine were seized.

Naged Ramírez had been hired to package 1,258 drug loaves inside huge steel coils and connect them to a complex electrical system to bypass Customs scanners. This case is currently on trial in the federal courts of Bahía Blanca.

On January 16, 2018, the Mexican suffered a stroke in prison. That is why the judge in the case, Adrián González Charvay, released him since he was not in a position to face a criminal trial according to the expert opinions ordered at the time.

But since he could not return to his country because the case had not yet been closed for him, his son John traveled to Argentina to help him recover from the stroke.

Thus, on June 4, 2018, he found a father and son together in a rented apartment that, according to Julieta Bonanno herself, she paid herself because her clients were bankrupt.

The relationship between this almost inexperienced lawyer and a high-flying gang of Mexican drug traffickers still has sides to explore. Also the crime scene, a place that witnesses recalled at the hearing on Tuesday.

The unanswered items are several.

Littered on the floor under John Naged’s body was found transparent packing tape. But there is no indication that the victims were bound for the 40 minutes the killer was inside the building. What was the tape for then?

Rodrigo Alexander Naged Ramírez (59), the Mexican drug lord implicated in “Bobinas Blancas” assassinated in Belgrano.

Another strange element is that part of the tape stained with blood was found inside a transparent bag in a small room located in the hall on the tenth floor, where the father and son lived. Garbage bags used to be placed there.

These are data that indicate the particularity of the hit man: on the one hand, he left a witness alive and, on the other, he took the trouble to throw away some of the evidence. A knife was even thrown at the scene, barely stained with blood, for which no one until now found an explanation.

