ARC SYSTEM WORKS announced three new releases for the historic franchise Double Dragon. It’s about Super Double Dragon and Double Dragon Advance, coming up PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC as well as Double Dragon Collectionexclusive for Nintendo Switch. All three products will be launched next November 9th.

Super Double Dragon and Double Dragon Advance will be available as digital-only titles priced at 990 yen in Japan, while the Double Dragon Collection will also be available in physical format at a price of 3,520 yen. Here are what titles it will include in it:

Super Double Dragon

Double Dragon Advance

Double Dragon

Double Dragon II: The Revenge

Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones

Double Dragon IV

At the moment there is no certainty about a possible western release of the three titles.

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu