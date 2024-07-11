ARC SYSTEM WORKS And Yuke’s have shared the teaser trailer and the first details online for Double Dragon Revivalleaked yesterday from the pages of Famitsu. This new three-dimensional episode for the beat ’em up saga will be available from 2025 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Below we see the trailer and some images of the characters.

Double Dragon Revive – Teaser trailer

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu