ARC SYSTEM WORKS And Yuke’s They shared new information online for Double Dragon Revivalrevealing the plot and the composers of the soundtrack of this new episode of the saga, also sharing some new images of the game.

The exit of Double Dragon Revival is expected for the 2025 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

The famous Double Dragonn comes back to life in the modern era! The series Double Dragon defined the side-scrolling action genre upon its arrival in arcades in 1987.

Now it returns with the name of Double Dragon Revivalthanks to the passionate support of fans over the years. The experience of ARC SYSTEM WORKS in the development of fighting games offers a modern side-scrolling action experience with exhilarating gameplay.

The story

Fifteen years have passed since the end of the nuclear war. The survivors have built colonies in various parts of the devastated world to make their homes. However, during these fifteen years, the concept of nation has been lost and the powerful who rule the colonies now control politics and make the laws.

This colony established on the coast is one of these cities, governed by some of these powerful ones: a band called Shadow Warriors. Since their rise to power, the gap between rich and poor in the colony has widened. People living in the slums struggle to get by, and there are constant rumors of mysterious disappearances.

The Brothers Leemasters of the Sosetsukenthey live in a corner of the city with their childhood friend Marian. The honest younger brother Billy and the free-spirited older brother, Jimmy. The Sosetsuken dojo they inherited ends up in the middle of the city’s evil plans, and that’s how the story begins…

The composers

RAIT: “Double Dragon came out when I was in elementary school and is a deeply memorable game for me, as I once managed to finish it with just one coin. It’s truly an honor to be involved in making the soundtrack for this new installment. You can’t wait to hear it!”

James Landino: “As a fan of the Double Dragon series and ARC SYSTEM WORKS projects, I am thrilled to be involved in the music for this game! Thank you to the development team for involving me in this exciting soundtrack!”

furans: “I can’t believe I got to be a part of making such a beautiful game! It was truly an honor.”

Kohta Takahashi: “First of all, I want to express my respect to the composer of the original game’s music, Kazunaka Yamane! Some songs have a dramatic, melodic development, while others incorporate the elegant groove of the late 80s… We’d really like to see if reinterpreting these songs in a modern sound can touch listeners. I hope you enjoy!”

Pejman Roozbeh (Funk Fiction): “Working on Double Dragon Revive was a fantastic experience and an honor. The game’s world and vibrant characters inspired me to write some very dynamic and funky songs, and I can’t wait for players to experience them!”

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS