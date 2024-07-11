Double Dragon Revive Shown With Trailer, Screenshots, and Details: this will be the official name of the remake of the Technos Japan classic, produced by Arc System Works and developed in this case by Yuke’s, the studio that created numerous WWE 2K episodes.

Coming in 2025 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, as already revealed, Double Dragon Revive will aim to revisit the traditional formula of scrolling beat ’em ups, also thanks to the support of polygonal graphics that give the characters and scenarios a completely new aspect.

In the video you can see the brothers’ design Billy and Jimmy Leebut also the spectacular moves that the two fighters are able to perform to defeat the gang members they will face during the campaign.