Double Dragon Revive Shown With Trailer, Screenshots, and Details: this will be the official name of the remake of the Technos Japan classic, produced by Arc System Works and developed in this case by Yuke’s, the studio that created numerous WWE 2K episodes.
Coming in 2025 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, as already revealed, Double Dragon Revive will aim to revisit the traditional formula of scrolling beat ’em ups, also thanks to the support of polygonal graphics that give the characters and scenarios a completely new aspect.
In the video you can see the brothers’ design Billy and Jimmy Leebut also the spectacular moves that the two fighters are able to perform to defeat the gang members they will face during the campaign.
A brand new Double Dragon
This remake of Double Dragon promises an immediate and fun experience, and even if it is not mentioned at the moment a cooperative mode We imagine this is a feature that cannot be missing in a product of this kind.
Of course, Yuke’s hasn’t tried his hand at this genre since the unforgettable Berserk for Dreamcastso maybe if Arc System Works had taken the reins of the project directly we would have been a little more relaxed.
The Guilty Gear and Dragon Ball FighterZ team will still be supervising the work, making sure that this remake meets certain standards and above all that it manages to recreate the formula that won over so many fans in arcades around the world in the late 80s.
