Classic side-scrolling beat-’em-up Double Dragon is being reimagined in 3D by Arc System Works, the fighter-focused studio behind the likes of Dragon Ball FighterZ and Guilty Gear.

Double Dragon (for those needing a quick history refresher) first made a splash in arcades back in 1987, and has seen numerous sequels, spin-offs, and crossover releases – for both arcade and home systems – in the years since. Arc acquired the rights to the series in 2015, and would go on to release Double Dragon 4 in 2017, albeit to a fairly lukewarm reception.

While Double Dragon 4 and last year’s Secret Base-developed Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons both leaned heavily on the series’ retro lineage, sporting a 2D pixel art aesthetic, Arc System Works has now announced a modern reimagining that’ll shift the series into 3D.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons released last year.Watch on YouTube

As revealed in the latest issue of Japanese gaming magazine Weekly Famitsu and reported by ryokutya2089.com (thanks VGC), Arc’s new series installation – appropriately titled Double Dragon Revive – is due to launch next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Details are limited, but it’ll apparently feature modernised controls and difficulty options, plus classic series characters – including the Lee brothers, Roper, and Abobo – all reimagined in 3D. You can get a glimpse of its visual overhaul in the screens below.

A first look at Double Dragon Revive announced at this week’s issue of Famitsu, a new 3D Double Dragon coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, & PC. Coming in 2025. pic.twitter.com/tBTE469DUI — HDKirin (@HD_Kirin) July 10, 2024

Eurogamer contributor Simon Parkin wasn’t entirely convinced by Double Dragon 4’s slavishly archaic rhythms when he reviewed Arc System Works’ first original Double Dragon effort back in 2017, so perhaps a more modernised refresh is exactly what the series needs. Expect to hear more ahead of Double Dragon Revive’s PlayStation, Xbox, and PC release next year.