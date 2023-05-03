













Double Dragon is back with a nostalgic beat em up | EarthGamer

The name of this new adventure is Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons. As you can see, its aesthetic section is very similar to its first deliveries. However, it has enough elements to differentiate them as a modern game. And not to mention their classic musical themes.

Players will apparently be able to switch between Billy and Jimmy on the fly, for more dynamic gameplay. Also, the brothers will not be alone in this adventure, since Marian and a new character, Uncle Matin. Each with their own fighting style.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons will arrive this summer, although it does not yet have an exact release date. However, it was revealed that it will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. If he caught your eye, stay tuned for more news about him.

What else do we know about this new Double Dragon game?

Along with the trailer, its developers shared a small synopsis and details of Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons. It will be a cooperative beat em up for two players, which will also have roguelite elements, to give us a highly replayable experience.

Source: Arc System Works

The title and character combination will give players a wide variety of skills and strategies to try. With devastating combos and unique moves, both combat and defense, for each of its 13 playable characters. Will they give it a chance?

