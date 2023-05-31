Modus Games and the developers of Secret Base have announced the exit date Of Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons. The new chapter in the historic fighting game series will be available from July 27, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

The announcement was accompanied by a new one trailer in which we can see the various protagonists giving them a thrashing to the poor thugs on duty, which you can view in the player below.

For the uninitiated, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is the first chapter of the series since the 2017 one developed by Arc System Works. The brothers Billy and Jimmy Lee will be the protagonists, accompanied by Marian, Uncle Matin and 9 other characters, for a total of 13 fighters.

As per tradition we speak of a scrolling beat ’em up in which players, alone or in the company of a friend in the cooperative multiplayer mode, will have to beat anyone who dares to get in their way against the backdrop of a New York devastated by a nuclear war where every day you fight for survival .

A peculiarity of Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is the introduction of Roguelite elements, thanks to the dynamic mission selection function. The order in which you choose the mission to carry out will affect its length, number of enemies and overall difficulty and at the end of them you will be able to buy random upgrades or keep your savings to revive characters during missions.