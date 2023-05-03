There’s a new Double Dragon game! It’s called Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, and it’s out on PC and all the consoles this summer.

This new Double Dragon is developed by Secret Base, the studio behind well-received multiplayer horror beat’em up Streets of Red: Devil’s Dare Deluxe. It stars Double Dragon’s famous duo Billy and Jimmy Lee as well as new playable characters in what’s described as a “modernized celebration” of the beat ’em-up genre.

There’s co-op (couch co-op for launch, online co-op later this year), 13 playable characters, and pixel art visuals. The trailer is below:

Here’s the official blurb:

“New York City in the year 199X: the city has been devastated by nuclear war. Its citizens fight for survival as riots, crime and chaos flood the streets. Criminal gangs terrorize what remains as they live for dominance. Unwilling to endure these conditions any longer, young Billy and Jimmy Lee take it upon themselves to reclaim their city.”

Roguelite elements come from the dynamic mission select function. Here, the order in which you choose your missions affects the mission length, number of enemies and difficulty. You spend cash you’ve earned at the end of each stage to unlock upgrades for your chosen characters, or save up.

If you die, you can spend remaining cash on tokens that permanently unlock extra characters and bonuses in-between sessions. Or, you can buy a continue with your token to keep the run going. There’s a permadeath mode, too.