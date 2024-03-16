Development studio Secret Base and publisher Maximum Entertainment have announced the arrival of a Free DLCcalled Sacred Reunion, For Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons.

Releasing on April 4, Sacred Reunion is full of new content, as the official trailer explains.

Among the new features there will be three new playable characters, one of which is shown in the trailer: Ranzou, a mysterious young ninja belonging to a secret organization known as the Secret Ninja Society. He cares little about the fate of New York, but his organization wants to test his abilities.