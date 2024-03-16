Development studio Secret Base and publisher Maximum Entertainment have announced the arrival of a Free DLCcalled Sacred Reunion, For Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons.
Releasing on April 4, Sacred Reunion is full of new content, as the official trailer explains.
Among the new features there will be three new playable characters, one of which is shown in the trailer: Ranzou, a mysterious young ninja belonging to a secret organization known as the Secret Ninja Society. He cares little about the fate of New York, but his organization wants to test his abilities.
Other news
Among the other innovations, the following stand out: the introduction of Versus mode for two players, unlockable in the token shop; the new Survival mode, which will test our skills by having us face waves of enemies of increasing strength. Survival mode will be playable solo or cooperatively. In this sense, the introduction of the online cooperative will be useful, which will be usable in all modes.
Plus they will be there six unlockable levels for Survival and Versus modes and new power-ups have been added.
Before leaving you, we remind you that Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is available for PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Read our review for more details.
#Double #Dragon #Gaiden #Rise #Dragons #free #DLC #announced #Sacred #Reunion
Leave a Reply