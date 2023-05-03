modus games and the developer Secret Base they announced Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons For PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The release is scheduled for the next summer.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is a co-op beat ’em up with tag team battles mix with roguelite elementsto offer brawls in style Double Dragon with a classic and highly replayable cut, which will revitalize the iconic franchise.

New York City, year 199X: the city has been devastated by a nuclear war. Its citizens fight for survival as the streets are overrun with riots, crime and chaos. Criminal gangs terrorize what’s left and vie for dominance. Not wanting to put up with these conditions anymore, young people Billy And Jimmy Lee they take it upon themselves to reclaim their city. Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons provides players with incredible tag-team skills and a multitude of devastating combos, defensive and offensive techniques as well 13 playable characters. In fact, the icons of the series, Billy and Jimmy Lee, are added Marianreturning as a ranged firearms combatant, and the newcomer Uncle Matin, armed with a riot shield. Through tags it is possible to exchange Bille and Jimmy, or alternatively select one of the other characters. With two-player local co-op play, the action is quadrupled as you and a friend clean up New York’s mean streets.

The ability to play endlessly becomes a reality thanks to the function of dynamic selection of missions: The order in which you choose your mission affects its duration, number of enemies, and overall difficulty. Players can choose missions within the city’s sectors, pursuing the leaders of four deadly gangs in unique scenarios filled with melee weapons, gang members dangerously devoted to their bosses, and varied environments perfect for all-out combat .

You can earn cash by making a Special KO on opponents, while items that increase health are obtained by performing moves Crowd Control, special KO techniques that knock out multiple enemies at once. Spend the money at the end of each level to unlock upgrades for your chosen characters or choose to save the money. Experiment with different tag teams, try to create alternative models for your fighters through power-ups and change the order in which they challenge the city’s sinister ringleaders. If a session ends in defeat, players can convert any remaining cash into tokens that can be used to permanently unlock extra characters and bonuses between sessions, ensuring that every battle has a purposeful purpose. But also buying a Continues with a token to prolong a promising match is worth considering…

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons Recalls the classic aesthetic of the series with a refreshed pixel art graphics, with updated yet faithful looks for both returning heroes and villains, and an exciting soundtrack that prepares players for combat. With unlockable bonuses, adjustable difficulty levels, optional permadeath and endless modes, the title of Secret Base is a solid revival of the series’ signature side-scrolling action. Online co-op play is expected as a post-launch update later this year.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – Announce Trailer

