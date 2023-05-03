Development studio Secret Base and publisher Modus Games have announced Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS4. This is the new chapter of the famous series fighting game Double Dragon, which appeared on the market for the first time in the form of a coin op in 1987. Double Dragon IV, the last official episode, dates back to 2017 and was developed by Arc System Works in the NES style.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons enjoys the official license in the hands of Arc System Works. Let’s see the announcement trailer:

Now let’s see a gallery with the first pictures:

Note that the release date of the game is not yet indicated. We will certainly know more shortly. Meanwhile, reading the official description you can learn the story that will be the background to the action:

“It is the year 199X and a nuclear war has devastated New York City, forcing the citizens to fight for survival, as riots and crime rage on the streets. The city has been overrun by criminal gangs who terrorize what remains of them as they fight for total control. No longer willing to take it all, young Billy and Jimmy Lee take it upon themselves to drive the gangs out of their town.”

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons will therefore allow you to explore the beginnings of the Lee brothers, who will fight against old and new enemies. It is interesting that there is talk of a “roguelite reinterpretation” in which “each game is a new opportunity for unprecedented action. The game is characterized by a unique and dynamic level structure and the difficulty of the missions you will face will change according to the selection order.

Play as classic duo members Billy and Jimmy, upgrade to Marian and Uncle Matin, or try out 9 additional unlockable characters, each with their own special moves and unique styles. With 2-player local co-op, the action is quadrupled as you clean up the mean streets together.”

We also read the list of main features: