Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons represents the return of a real historical myth of video games, even if in a slightly different form but still faithful to its origins as a general spirit: we see it better explained in this trailer Overview on game features.

The trailer in question shows off various elements of the new scrolling beat ’em up from Arc System Worksintended to recover the great tradition of the arcade with an aesthetic that brings retro pixel art to an almost comic stylization.

Set in the 90s, in a New York devastated by nuclear war, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons stages a new clash for the historic duo of fighting brothers, Billy and Jimmy Lee and their allies against an army of assorted enemies.

The gameplay features the classic beatem’up scrolling style that takes up the tradition of the 90s, with a tag team style variation, with a multitude of attack and defense moves, combos and various other fighting styles for 13 playable characters.

In addition to the single-player action, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons features two-player local cooperative multiplayer. There release date of the game was announced last month and is confirmed for July 27, 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.