Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons was shown again with a trailerdedicated in this case to the personages that we will be able to control in the game, the latest incarnation of the historic scrolling fighting game developed by Technos Japan.

In the video we obviously find the brothers Billy and Jimmy Lee, as well as the beautiful Marian (who we won’t have to save here, on the contrary she will be able to get by on her own), the wily Uncle Matin, the powerful Abobo, the mysterious Chin Tai Mei, the charming Linda and the imposing Burnov: an almost completely new cast for this great comeback.

Out on July 27 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons will try to re-propose the arcade formula that has built the success of the franchise since the end of the 80s, hopefully with some new features noteworthy.