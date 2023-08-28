Arc System Works has released a new trailer from the Double Dragon Collectionshowing some gameplay sequences of the six games included, also reminding us that it will be released on November 9, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.

It is a video of less than a minute in which we can see kicks, punches, flying kicks, holds and so on, taken from the titles present. After all, the core of the Double Dragon series is this, isn’t it? Note that these are the console versions, so the original coin ops of the first three chapters are not present.