Arc System Works has released a new trailer from the Double Dragon Collectionshowing some gameplay sequences of the six games included, also reminding us that it will be released on November 9, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.
It is a video of less than a minute in which we can see kicks, punches, flying kicks, holds and so on, taken from the titles present. After all, the core of the Double Dragon series is this, isn’t it? Note that these are the console versions, so the original coin ops of the first three chapters are not present.
Collection games
THE games included in the Double Dragon Collection are:
- Double Dragon (NES)
- Double Dragon II: The Revenge (NES)
- Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones (NES)
- Double Dragon IV (modern systems)
- Double Dragon Advance (Game Boy Advance)
- Super Double Dragon (SNES)
The Double Dragon series actually consists of many other titles, such as the aforementioned original coin ops, or the 1995 Neo Geo fighting game, which has never been re-released.
Recently the series was enriched with Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons, a modern take on the genre. While a few years ago Double Dragon: Neon was released, developed by WayForward for Majesco.
The original trilogy can be purchased separately in the Double Dragon Trilogy, edited by Dotemu.
