ARC SYSTEM WORKS has shared a new trailer for the Double Dragon Collectioncoming worldwide on Nintendo Switch the next November 9th. The collection of classic titles in the series includes the following chapters:
- Super Double Dragon
- Double Dragon Advance
- Double Dragon
- Double Dragon II: The Revenge
- Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones
- Double Dragon IV
Below we can see the overview trailer released by the company.
Double Dragon Collection – Overview trailer
Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS via Gematsu
