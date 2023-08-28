ARC SYSTEM WORKS has shared a new trailer for the Double Dragon Collectioncoming worldwide on Nintendo Switch the next November 9th. The collection of classic titles in the series includes the following chapters:

Super Double Dragon

Double Dragon Advance

Double Dragon

Double Dragon II: The Revenge

Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones

Double Dragon IV

Below we can see the overview trailer released by the company.

Double Dragon Collection – Overview trailer

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS via Gematsu