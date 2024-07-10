On the pages of the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu, ARC SYSTEM WORKS announced a new Double Dragon in 3D graphics currently under development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

According to the magazine, the new game faithfully reproduces the thrill of the side-scrolling action games of the original titles, with controls and difficulty settings updated for the modern era and using the experience gained from ARC SYSTEM WORKS in the development of fighting games. Jimmy Lee, Billy Lee, Roper, Abobo and other characters will be present in the title.

