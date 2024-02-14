“First I argued and then I shot”: Christian Sodano's first words to the officers who arrested him

As the hours pass, details emerge about the tragedy that occurred yesterday afternoon in Cisterna di Latina, where Christian Sodano he killed the mother and sister of his ex, 22-year-old Desyrée Amato. What did the 27-year-old do in the hours before the shooting and what were his first words when the police arrived and arrested him.

Christian Sodano, the. will most likely be accused of double murder Marshal of the Financial Police 27-year-old who yesterday afternoon, at the height of an argument that broke out inside the home of his ex, 22-year-old Desyrée Amato, shot dead 49-year-old Nicoletta Zomparelli and 19-year-old Renée Amato, mother and sister of his ex .

According to what emerges, it seems that the two had broken up some time ago and that he continued to frequent Desyrée's house. Even the night before the double crime, it seems that he has slept right there.

He didn't accept the end of the relationship. Just as she did not accept Desyrée's desire to continue her career in dance. It also seems that she had not enjoyed at all a recent trip that the 22-year-old had taken with a friend of hers to Cuba.

There was supposed to be a yesterday afternoon explanation between the two, but in a short time it turned into a violent argument and the now unfortunately well-known tragedy.

After shooting, Christian Sodano left his service pistol on the sofa and walked away. By car he headed towards Latina, at his uncle's housewho apparently alerted the authorities and asked for their intervention.

Upon their arrival, Sodano he did not resist arrest and said: “I first argued and then I shot“. Now he will not be transferred to the Latina prison, where an uncle of Renée Amato, in prison for serious crimes, is apparently being held, to avoid repercussions.

Sodano has been defined as a shy person, capable of sudden outbursts of anger. The young man had recently suffered trauma that had changed him, like the deathin the space of a few years, both of mother that of father.