Thanks to the sum of state incentives and Toyota WeHybrid Bonus, the Yaris Cross is now even more advantageous, even in installments with the mini advance

Giuseppe Croce

Having arrived on the Italian market less than a year ago, the Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid has rocked the city SUV market by completing the hybrid range of the Japanese giant. In fact, the high-wheeled Yaris is only available with a low-emission petrol-electric engine. On the other hand, the Yaris Cross Hybrid also enjoys the Toyota WeHybrid Bonus, that is, the wide range of benefits offered by the manufacturer for all its hybrid customers.

Discounts that start during the purchase phase, with special subsidized loans, continue with the WeHybrid Service (maintenance costs less if you go a long way in electricity), close with the subsidized insurance with the premium that costs less if you travel more kilometers in electric. In addition to these bonuses offered by Toyota, the state bonus of 2,000 euros discount is now added, in case of scrapping.

YARIS CROSS: THE PROMOTION – The combined effect of state incentives and Toyota WeHybrid bonuses is tangible right from the purchase stage. In case of scrapping (which unlocks the state incentive), and Toyota Easy financing (however available), the customer can have the Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid with an initial advance of 5,150 euros and 47 subsequent installments.

Installments, to be precise, from 169 euros per month (Tan 6.45% and Taeg 7.91%) while the final installment is from 12,162 euros. All to take home the Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid Active 2WD, the attack model of the new Yaris Cross range.

TOYOTA YARIS CROSS – The new Toyota Yaris Cross is a small 4.18 meter long urban SUV, agile in traffic and convenient to park. As with all recent Toyota cars, the Yaris Cross engine is also a sophisticated Full Hybrid system. In this case formed by a 1.5-liter petrol, three-cylinder Atkinson cycle with variable valve timing, combined with an electric motor. The overall power of the system is 116 horsepower, while consumption declared in the combined Wltp cycle is particularly low: just 4.5 liters per 100 kilometers.

The Active set-up is the basic one, but being a “base” Toyota so to speak as there is a lot of standard equipment: from 16-inch alloy wheels to adaptive Cruise Control and the entire driving assistance system Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, passing through the rear view camera and the front and rear power windows. It is not new, however, that for several years the Toyota cars can be considered premium cars in all respects.