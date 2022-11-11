Picture: Manufacturer

double apple

A good camera is always required for the video conference. The optics of older Macbooks only have a resolution of 720p, and even the camera unit of the latest Apple notebooks lags behind that of an iPhone in terms of quality. With the young Mac operating system Mac OS 13 Ventura, the camera of an iPhone can now function as a webcam via W-Lan and Bluetooth. It not only works as a conference camera, but can also show the other person what you are doing with your hands in front of the Macbook. A suitable accessory for attaching the iPhone to the Macbook has now been presented by Belkin, the iPhone holder called “iPhone Mount with Magsafe” can be ordered from Apple and costs 35 euros. (misp.)