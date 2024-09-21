Double accident in Venice, 2 young people dead and 2 injured

Double accident in the Venice area, in Santa Maria Sala and San Dona’: two young people died, two injured. The first occurred during the night: shortly before 1:00 am the firefighters intervened along the SR 15 near the Stigliano mill in Santa Maria di Sala for an accident between two cars.

One young man died and two were injured. The firefighters’ teams, arrived from Mira and with the volunteers from Mirano, secured the two cars, one of which had ended up overturned and the other in a drainage ditch, and extracted the people who were taken care of by the Suem staff. Unfortunately, despite the rescue efforts, the doctor had to declare the young man dead. The other two injured were stabilized and transferred to the hospital.

The firefighters’ rescue operations ended after about 3 hours. Almost at the same time another accident occurred in Via Canova in San Dona’ di Piave where a young man was hit by a car while crossing with his bike on the pedestrian crossing. The firefighters, who arrived from the local detachment, secured the accident site and assisted the work of the medical personnel.

Unfortunately, despite the rescue efforts, the doctor had to declare the 22-year-old dead. The Carabinieri were on site to investigate the accident. The firefighters’ rescue operations ended after about 2 and a half hours.