The federal government published at the end of the night of this Sunday, 8, in an extra edition of the Federal Official Gazette (DOU)Decree 11,377, which deals with federal intervention in the area of ​​public security in the Federal District.

The intervention was announced earlier by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, after the acts of radical groups that support former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) invaded and vandalized the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília. The intervention runs until the 31st of January.

The act confirms the appointment of Ricardo Cappelli to the position of intervenor. “The Interventor is subordinate to the President of the Republic and is not subject to district norms that conflict with the necessary measures for the execution of the intervention”, says the text.