President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva issued a Provisional Measure, published in an extra edition of Official Gazette of the Union this Friday, which provides for exceptional measures for granting reimbursable and non-reimbursable financial assistance to the Union, States and the Federal District, to support actions to prevent and combat the occurrence of irregular burning and forest fires. The measure is taken in view of the increase in fires in the country and after a week of meetings with all powers to discuss actions to address the situation.

According to the text, the application of exceptional measures requires the declaration or recognition of a state of public calamity or emergency by the Federal Executive Branch. An act of the Federal Executive Branch may regulate the application of these exceptional measures.

The MP makes it easier for federal, state and district public administrations to receive loans, financing, donations and other benefits from private and public financial institutions. It also facilitates the import of goods, software or services with similar national products of equivalent quality and price, provided that the impossibility of supplying the good or providing the service by a national company is declared, in accordance with the methodology defined by the financial institution.

These exceptional measures will be applied while the state of public calamity or emergency situation continues.