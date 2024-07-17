Alcar presented the new circle DOTZ Marina Bayinspired by the Singapore F1 Circuitone of the fastest street circuits in the Formula 1where single-seaters race in nocturnal.
DOTZ Marina Bay F1 Wheels
The DOTZ Marina Bay rim design is minimalist and clean, featuring open, angular shapes that meet a turbo ring composed of Parallelograms on the edge flange.
With sizes from 18 to 21 inches it fits mid-range and mid-high range vehicles such as Audi A3, A4, A6, BMW 3 Series, 5 Series, VW Golf, Cupra Formentor, Tesla Model 3/Y/S and others.
Measurements and dimensions
The new DOTZ Marina Bay wheel is available in sizes ranging from 8.5×18 to 10×21 inches. It is offered in three finishes: gunmetal with polished flange, matte black and the new matte bronze.
|Dimensions:
|8.5×18, 8.0×19, 8.5×19, 9.5×19, 8.5×20, 9.5×20, 9.0×21, 10.0×21 inches
|Attack:
|monobloc, 5-hole connection
|Finish:
|gunmetal with polished flange, black matte, bronze matte
|Load:
|up to 780 kg
|Models
|Audi A3, A4, A6, BMW 3 Series, 5 Series, VW Golf, Cupra Formentor, Tesla Model 3/Y/S
|NAD:
|for a wide range of models
|Warranty:
|3 years
