Dottie Flowers is a very recent game for Super NESPosted in completely free form in its digital edition. If you remember, it was developed by Goldlocke, who printed and gave away one hundred cartridges of it.

Initially he didn't want to release it in version emulable, but in the end he was convinced. A few weeks ago he also explained the reason for the free cartridges: “Since the game contains several references to intellectual properties under copyright, I consider myself lucky not to have received a warning or worse. There is little to add. I did not want to challenge plus luck, so monetizing the game in any way is completely out of the question.”