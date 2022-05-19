Dr.the leading European micro-mobility operator in sharing, today announces a further integration of its services within Citymapper, leading application in urban travel planning. Therefore, the partnership started in 2020 extends to include new locations including Helsinki, Stockholm, Madrid and Ferrara. Also now the ebike of Dott are added to the travel options available through Citymapper in the main cities across Europe where integration was already active, such as London, Paris, Brussels and the Italian Rome and Milan.

It is thanks to integrations with private operators such as Citymapper and before that MOOVIT And FREE NOWbut also with public platforms as in the case of the “Bonjour ”by RATP in Paris, which Dott confirms to be a European “MaaS ready” operator and the ideal partner at the technological level that allows the integration of two different mobility services, both e-bikes and scooters in sharing, in a single step. The concept of Mobility as a Service – MaaS is undoubtedly the new frontier of mobility, which provides for the integration of multiple public and private transport services in a single platform, digitally accessible and able to offer users an on-demand mobility offer, tailored and alternative to private car.

“MaaS is one of the main opportunities for the future of our mobility: a long path, which involves different actors, who must be able to know how to work together. Dott, as a highly qualified and qualifying technology provider, is already open and ready for this new trend, making its services to be integrated available to public and private entities.” – has explained Andrea GiarettaRegional General Manager Southern Europe, who continues: “The collaboration with Citymapper is further demonstration of how much we want to put citizens at the center of our work, offering mobility solutions based on their real needs. Only in this way can a modal shift towards more sustainable means of transport be encouraged. With the extension of our partnership, in fact, we can help more and more people to discover how Dott’s vehicles can make getting around the city easier, without polluting or creating traffic. ”

The partnership allows users to find the nearest available Dott vehicle and check its battery level directly in the Citymapper app. Users will also be able to plan their trips, view suggested routes and estimated arrival times, then navigate to their destination using real-time route and traffic guidance, including optional audio guide, which maintains the inside the driving area and avoid areas where circulation is prohibited. At the end of the ride, users will be guided to the best parking, and then receive further directions to reach their final destination on foot.