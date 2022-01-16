Dott’s shared scooters and electric bicycles conquer Italian and European cities. The Dutch company specializing in sharing mobility has released data relating to 2021, registering growth for its services and an increasingly widespread diffusion of its shared means. During 2021, the company registered a growth of 130% of the races and of the 108% the number of users who have used the service.

In particular, the period of greatest use in Europe was the month of September when, with the reopening and the return to commuting, there was an 80% increase in the number of riders and 120% in rentals compared to the previous year. Furthermore, in just one year, Dott went from operating in 7 states and 20 cities to being present in 9 states and 38 cities, including major European capitals such as London, Paris, Rome and Brussels. The growth trend occurred in the same way in the Italian market where, here too, the numbers have grown dramatically: + 84% of users e + 160% of races compared to 2020, confirming the success of the company and micro-mobility also in the Bel Paese.

And it is precisely at the end of 2021 that Dott launched the service in Catania, thus reaching the coveted milestone of 10 Italian cities where the service was started. “We are very proud to be able to say that we have closed a year in the name of success: our numbers, more than doubled compared to the previous year, demonstrate how micro-mobility is increasingly establishing itself as a safe, convenient and flexible means of moving around easily. in the city.” – he comments Andrea Giaretta, Dott’s Regional Manager Southern Europe, who continues –“2021 was a very important year for Dott also because we have integrated it into our offer 10,000 e-bikes which have been added to the beyond 40,000 scooters already available to citizens from all over Europe, thus marking a further step towards multimodality “.