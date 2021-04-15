It has been a little over a month that Dotemu released a trailer for his new video game based on the Ninja Turtles universe, a title that caught everyone by surprise since nothing was known about its existence, and was very well received by the general public. Now, Dotemu Releases New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Trailer, focused entirely on the playable part, where you can see the 4 sister turtles in action, thus being able to better appreciate the differences at the playable level between them. We leave the aforementioned trailer below:
As we could see a month ago, the game is totally different from the Platinum Games title of 2016. This one Shredder’s Revenge, developed by Tribute Games, leaves aside that part more hack’n slash and that cel shading characteristic of the previous title, and embraces both the pixel art aesthetic (now much more careful) like the playability of the old classic games from the 90s, a factor that has made the public much more satisfied with what they have seen so far.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Announced
In the recent trailer we can see again what will be a beat’em up game in the purest style of the recent Streets of Rage 4 (also distributed by Dotemu) and with a 4-player cooperative (we still don’t know if it will be local, online or both) that will surely make us have a good time kicking the Clan of the Pie and their leader, Shredder.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge does not have a specific release date yet, we only know that is scheduled for 2021, and it will reach both Pc like Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
