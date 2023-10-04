DotAge and finally availableas the launch trailer official. You can purchase it on Steam for €17.49 (€14.86 introductory offer). It is a city builder in which a group of pips, as the virtual little men who populate the game world are called, must make their new village prosper and resist an apocalyptic prophecy, following the instructions of a decidedly forgetful elderly miscreant.

It must be said that we really liked DotAGE, as you can read in our review. The trailer shows some gameplay footage, which offers much more than meets the eye: