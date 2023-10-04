DotAge and finally availableas the launch trailer official. You can purchase it on Steam for €17.49 (€14.86 introductory offer). It is a city builder in which a group of pips, as the virtual little men who populate the game world are called, must make their new village prosper and resist an apocalyptic prophecy, following the instructions of a decidedly forgetful elderly miscreant.
It must be said that we really liked DotAGE, as you can read in our review. The trailer shows some gameplay footage, which offers much more than meets the eye:
Resources and prophecies
DotAGE is the classic title that hides much more than it initially shows. As written in the review, if you give it a chance, “it will captivate you for hours and hours without letting you run away. Apparently simple and minimalist, it becomes more and more complex and articulated as you progress, surprising on several occasions.”
In short, once the onboarding phase is over, it reserves some excellent playful moments, offering an original point of view on a much loved genre. If you are interested you can find it on Steam, where you can also download the official demo.
