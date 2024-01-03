The Italian City Builder DotAGE is now verified for Steam Decks. Developer Michele Pirovano made the announcement via Steam, where he wrote: “Happy New Year! I'm happy to announce that dotAGE has passed the verification by Valve and now has the Steam Deck Verified badge!”
A few days ago, Piravano revealed the excellent sales of DotAge, which are allowing him to extend support for the game.
Deck Compatibility
On Steam Deck compatibility, Pirovano explained: “Support for controllers via Steam Input is complete and works correctly (even to the point of allowing you to rename Pips using the on-screen keyboard), and the latest optimizations have helped a lot in bringing good performance to larger villages on the deck (and low-end hardware, by the way).”
In short, optimizing for Steam Deck means optimizing a little for all low-end systems.
DotAGE is currently only available for PC and is purchasable from Steam for €17.49. If you want more information, read our DotAGE review.
#DotAGE #verified #Steam #Deck
Leave a Reply