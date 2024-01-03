A few days ago, Piravano revealed the excellent sales of DotAge, which are allowing him to extend support for the game.

The Italian City Builder DotAGE is now verified for Steam Decks . Developer Michele Pirovano made the announcement via Steam, where he wrote: “Happy New Year! I'm happy to announce that dotAGE has passed the verification by Valve and now has the Steam Deck Verified badge!”

Deck Compatibility

On Steam Deck compatibility, Pirovano explained: “Support for controllers via Steam Input is complete and works correctly (even to the point of allowing you to rename Pips using the on-screen keyboard), and the latest optimizations have helped a lot in bringing good performance to larger villages on the deck (and low-end hardware, by the way).”

In short, optimizing for Steam Deck means optimizing a little for all low-end systems.

DotAGE is currently only available for PC and is purchasable from Steam for €17.49. If you want more information, read our DotAGE review.