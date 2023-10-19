To be precise, DotAGE has currently received positive ratings from 97% of the 514 reviews received.

Every now and then it’s nice to report news about an Italian game that is having success. In this case let’s talk about DotAGE by Michele Pirovano, who reached a rating extremely positive by users Steam exceeding 500 reviews.

Thanks

Pirovano he then wanted to thank the community with a message highlighting the result: “I wanted to thank you all, we just reached the “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, which is *real*!”

The developer did not expect to reach such levels when he was developing it. The message also talks about excellent sales, even if they are not quantified. Consider that DotAGE was developed by just one person, so it doesn’t need to sell millions of copies to be considered a success.

“Nine years of work, of iterating, of refining, of discarding, of remaking, of obsessing over design and art, of detective work to find bugs…

I wanted to make a good game and I’m sideways overwhelmed by the reception. You made this great achievement possible and I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart!”

If you want more information, we refer you to our review of DotAGE, in which we spoke more than positively about the game.