The Italian city builder DotAGE has sold more than 30,000 copies on Steam. It was revealed by the Italian developer Michele Pirovano, who expressed his satisfaction with the result achieved on Facebook.
“And with the end of the year I am happy to announce that dotAGE has already sold 30,000 copies on Steam!!! Finally I will be able to insert all those ideas that I have kept in the drawer :D:D:D” The message demonstrates unequivocal happiness.
To those who seem few, let us remember that DotAGE was developed by Pirovano alone, who therefore did not have to incur million-dollar development costs to complete it. Let's imagine that it had a break-even point that wasn't exactly unattainable.
As you can read from the announcement message, the success of DotAGE will allow Pirovano to continue developing it, inserting all those ideas which had to be cut during development. So let's expect some news for the future.
Meanwhile, we would like to point out that DotAGE has been supported with a certain intensity by Pirovano, who in the space of a few weeks has published several pages to resolve some problems, the last of which, the V 1.1.007f dating back to this morning.
For further details on the game, we invite you to read our review.
