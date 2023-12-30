The Italian city builder DotAGE has sold more than 30,000 copies on Steam. It was revealed by the Italian developer Michele Pirovano, who expressed his satisfaction with the result achieved on Facebook.

“And with the end of the year I am happy to announce that dotAGE has already sold 30,000 copies on Steam!!! Finally I will be able to insert all those ideas that I have kept in the drawer :D:D:D” The message demonstrates unequivocal happiness.

To those who seem few, let us remember that DotAGE was developed by Pirovano alone, who therefore did not have to incur million-dollar development costs to complete it. Let's imagine that it had a break-even point that wasn't exactly unattainable.