The International 2023 is one of the biggest events in esports this year. Dota 2 has made leaps in its approach to The International 2023 to make the tournament the main event for its beloved fans.

Take a look at what you can expect in the days to come.

Group Stage Begins on October 12

Group Stage of The International 2023 will be held online from October 12 – 16, 2023. Team Liquid, TSM, Team Spirit, Entity, and Tundra Esports are among the 20 Dota 2 teams taking part in the tournament. The qualifying teams will compete against each other in the Playoffs at the Seattle Convention Center between October 20 – 23. The grand finale of The International 2023 will commence from October 27 – 30 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle for a total prize pool of $2,802,558.

The new and improved player profile in Dota 2 allows people to customize their display. You can display almost anything from your Dota 2 collection to be viewed by your friends. It includes trophies, items, couriers, wards, stickers, and other accessories. You can set a cool background to highlight your collection. It also has a slider to blur the image in the background to make certain items shine on your profile.

Gain Access to The Compendium

The Compendium is a major gameplay enhancement to Dota 2. Match challenges of the Compendium include picking heroes played by pro esports teams in previous games. You can complete these match challenges to earn anywhere from 1000 to 2000 points. Players can spend the points earned to unlock new loading screens, voice lines, sticker capsules, emoticons, and fantasy roll tokens. The list of heroes available in the match challenge will help you become better at Dota 2 games as The International 2023 makes progress.

Create Your Own Dota 2 Fantasy League

Compendium owners can create their own fantasy league to earn bonus points. You can choose from a wide range of pro players to represent your team throughout The International 2023. Dota 2 gamers can select their most reliable core, support, and mid players from top-performing esports teams to be a part of their fantasy league. You can also boost the stats of your fantasy league members to unlock more rewards.

Play Bingo with Pro Teams

Bingo is an exciting aspect of The International 2023. You can bet on Dota 2 events to take place during the tournament to earn tons of points. Each player with a Compendium gets a free Bingo card every weekend. For instance, you can place your Bingo card on Arcane Ruined to unlock points when a pro player gets a kill with the Arcane rune activated in a match during the tournament.

Players can choose the Divine Retribution Bingo card to be fulfilled after a pro player gets a Beyond Godlike kill streak in the competition. You can predict towers to be denied in The International 2023 matches by placing your Bingo card on Controlled Demolition. People who get a full row fulfilled with their Bingo cards can unlock 1000 points, making events more exciting for Dota 2 players.

Dare to Participate in The Oracle’s Challenge

You won’t just be a spectator in The International 2023 this time around. Compendium owners can actively pick the order of progression through the Group Stage in the tournament to earn bonus points. The Oracle’s Challenge will also let you predict up to 6 events per day to unlock points before the matches start.

Reap the Rewards

The sheer amount of rewards available to unlock for Dota 2 players will steer the tournament towards being a huge success. Rewards from the Compendium include a physical model of the Aegis, chat wheel voice lines, team stickers, The International 2023 HUD, loading screens, and teleportation effects. Each of these rewards has a progress meter that can be increased over time by winning points in the Compendium. You can also apply Boosters to unlock rewards faster in Dota 2.

Soundproof Booths have Returned

Pro players participating in The International 2023 can take their seats in soundproof booths. The design for the soundproof booths will help the esports team get acquainted with their warm-up routines. Players can enjoy their highly competitive games in The International 2023 using professional gaming gear and equipment like keyboard, mouse, and headsets to perform better in each match.

Short Film Contest

There were a record number of videos beings submitted by the Dota 2 community for the Short Film contest. After carefully evaluating the submitted entries, an estimated 20 short films have been nominated for voting. Dota 2 fans can view and vote for their favorite Short Film from the listed entries till October 9, 2023. The top ten entries from the Short Film contest will be showcased live during The International 2023. Winners of the Short Film contest will also be announced at the event in Seattle.

Cosplay Contest

Cosplay Contest is open for registrations till October 9, 2023. Passionate fans will attend The International 2023, dressed as heroes from the roster of Dota 2. Winners of the Cosplay Contest can take home a cash prize of up to $5,000. SteelSeries is sponsoring the Cosplay Contest and will reward winners with official SteelSeries gaming gear.