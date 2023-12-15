Banning trolls and cheaters can also be fun, at least this is what we understand from Valve's new initiative, which is sending fixed-term bans to users Steam specifically to players of Dota 2 contained in gods Christmas parcels .

More and more creative developers

The moment of Venne's ban

Valve is not the first to troll annoying users with impromptu initiatives like this. For example, the developers of Call of Duty: Warzone have punished many cheaters by cutting off their parachutes so that they cannot reach the ground alive, while Rockstar Games has literally made some GTA Online cheaters explode.

Valve, however, has reached the next level, wrapping the permanent bans in nice Christmas packages.

The seasonal initiative was discovered by Mason Venne, a professional Dota 2 player who, upon opening the game on Steam, found a gift from Valve. But Father Newell didn't bring him anything good. In fact, even real coal would have been preferable in this case, given that when he opened it he found toxic coal and was banned indefinitely for “smurfing”, i.e. playing with a secondary account to bypass the skill-related matchmaking rules of the players. Of course, Venne isn't the only one to have received Valve's present. The Dota2 subreddit is full of similar reports.

Valve had mentioned “gifts” in the update Frostvirus 2023which therefore should be limited to Dota 2. Steam users are unlikely to receive similar gifts in the event of a ban, but you never know.

Smurfing is a scourge of online multiplayer games, which sees some very strong players ruining the game for novices by disguising themselves as novices themselves to humiliate them. In September Valve announced that it had banned 90,000 Dota 2 accounts for smurfing.