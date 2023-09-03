Valve has announced that it has banned more than 90,000 smurf account Of Dota 2 in the last two months, so called because they are used for smurfing. He also explained that in the future, bans on similar accounts could extend to the main ones.

Smurf here, smurf there

Smurfing is a deplorable practice

For smurfing it means the practice of creating secondary accounts to be able to face lower-level players. Although it is not as well known as other illegal practices of online games, it is widespread in many titles, such as Dota 2 and League of Legends. What’s the problem, you might be wondering? Easy to explain: very strong users who create new accounts end up playing against new players, eventually humiliating them and making them run away from the games. Furthermore, smurfing alters online competitions and other balances of the competitive scene.

The decision of Valve it created some discontent, but also indignant reactions from those who discovered that even strong and famous players were smurfing, with the latter justifying themselves in every way, especially in the official Dota 2 subreddit.

Valve itself explained that it has traced the accounts used for the smurf and that it has identified the owners, against which it could take action in the future, let’s imagine if they continue to practice this deplorable activity.

Online games can suffer greatly if the influx of new players is halted.