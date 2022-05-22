L’2022 edition from The Internationalthe famous international eSport tournament dedicated to Dota 2will take place in Singapore next October: Valve has just announced it.

After the success of The International 2021, which saw the victory of Team Spirit at the National Arena in Bucharest, the next appointment will mark the debut of the event in a Southeast Asian country.

We are clearly talking about an area particularly rich in Dota 2 fans, who could not help but express great enthusiasm when Valve announced the new location, during the finals of the ESL One Dota 2 Stockholm Major.

As you can see, the tweet published on the official Dota 2 Twitter profile features a series of photos taken in Singapore with some mini-figures of the game’s characters in the foreground and an invitation to meet for the tournament.