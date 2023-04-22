Dota 2 received a massive update called New frontierswhich among other things adds a new map, changes the gameplay in depth, changes the match search system and overhauls the user interface.

The changes are so many that Valve instead of posting the usual changelog it opened a dedicated page. For example of the new map it is noted, “The Dota map has been massively expanded. The main focus of the game remains the same: the distance between lanes hasn’t changed and everything needed to win a game is still in the center.” of the map. But with 40% more terrain, there’s plenty of room to gather new resources and discover new strategies. Both main jungles have been completely reconfigured, changing Guardian placement points, escape routes, the farming and more.”

For what concern gameplaythere have been “major changes to your favorite Heroes and systems. We were advised by our legal department to report that this gameplay section is so jam-packed with new metagame-impacting features that it requires a slow read over the course of a few weeks. This is to avoid excessive stimulation which could require the intervention of the firefighters.”

Also added a new type of herothe Universal Heroes, “a new group made up of existing Heroes whose damage increases by 0.6 for every point in any attribute. Our engineers assure us that this number is perfectly balanced… at least until proven otherwise. The good news is that we will all find out together during the great adventure of the “New Frontiers” update.”

For the rest, we remind you that Dota 2 is a Free to play moba which you can freely download from Steam. It is also one of the most played titles on the platform, second only to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.