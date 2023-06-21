The future of Dota 2 it is no longer only in Battle Pass which, according to Valve, they are not bought by most players. For this reason, the company wants to differentiate the production of new content, concentrating more resources in creating more interesting ones, such as those of the recent “New Frontiers” update and patch 7.33, which the community liked very much.

“The Battle Pass has the potential to evolve to pretty much everything we create for Dota over the course of a year. This is exactly what has happened in recent years: the Battle Pass season has become an incredibly exciting time in Dota, but leaving a sense of emptiness for the rest of the year,” he writes Valve in the official Steam post in which he announced the change of course, to then illustrate the process that led to the maturation of the new strategy: “Last year we began to wonder if it was right for Dota to have this single focal point around which to schedule the creation of all new content. Every decision made in the past made sense when considered independently: the individual pieces of content would have become more valuable if they were introduced in the Battle Pass, so we did not hesitate to add them relentlessly. explosion of new content every year, but it also limited our ability to develop features that didn’t fit into the Battle Pass rewards line, however fun and quality they might be for players.”

Awareness of problem, Valve took to experimenting and to “use some of the assets normally included in the Battle Pass to create more speculative updates, with features and content that didn’t fit in the Battle Pass.” If Valve had dedicated itself only to the contents of the Battle Pass, these updates would not have been possible.

Valve then explained that: “If on the one hand most Dota players do not buy a Battle Pass and do not unlock even one of its rewards, on the other hand all Dota players have had the opportunity to explore the new map, try the new items and accidentally dying at the hands of an Oppressor, as well as benefit from interface improvements and new client features. In short, the company also prefers to create gods contents that they are usable by everyone, instead of limited to those for the Battle Pass, which are unlocked by a few.

The reason, probably, is that doing so increases the involvement of the community, increasing the number of players: “The response of the community to the“New Frontiers” update has convinced us that focusing less on cosmetic content for the Battle Pass and working more on exciting updates is the right way forward for both Dota and its players in the long run.”

Then the future is traced: “We will continue on the path we took with the “New Frontiers” update. This means that we will develop a large variety of features and content for the game, releasing them in different ways. We will continue to produce a number of cosmetic items throughout the year, but we’ll also be creating more diverse updates for all Dota players to enjoy.”