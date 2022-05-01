Ivan “Pure” Moskalenko, Russian player of Virtus.pro, was banned from the official tournament Equips 2 Majoralong with his entire team, for having drawn a Z in support of the invasion of Ukraine.

The players of the Virtus.pro they were playing the qualifiers of the Eastern European nations under the name of Outsiders. They will therefore not be able to participate in the ESL One Stockholm Major.

The incident happened during a semifinal match against the Mind Games, a team where two Ukrainian players play, so that Z was not seen as accidental. As visible, the Z was drawn on the game’s mini map and another player from Pure’s team immediately tried to erase it, but the drawing was still noticed.

Virtus.pro of its own announced that it had kicked Pure, after conducting an internal investigation to figure out what had happened.

That said, he also stated that he considers Valve’s decision to kick the entire team out for the behavior of a single player excessive, which is seen as a bad precedent.