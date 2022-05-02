Ivan ‘Pure’ Moskalenko, DOTA 2 player, was the protagonist of a shameful gesture during a qualifying match of the ESL One Stockholm Major and was fired. The red pro player, in fact, would have been seen drawing a Z in the game’s minimap.

For those who don’t know, the Z symbol is used by supporters of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We’ve seen it everywhere over the last few months, but this is the first time we’ve seen it in a video game.

Obviously, due to this deplorable gesture, both the player (later fired) and his entire team were disqualified from the DOTA 2 event. A punishment, therefore, absolutely correct and obligatory. Gestures like this should never be shared anywhere, not even in a video game.

Obviously, there was no shortage of apologies from the Russian gamer who, in the course of a short video that appeared on his team’s Twitter account, said:

Hi, I’m Pure. I wanted to have my say on what happened during game 1 against the Mind Games. There had been a long pause, the other guys and I were talking and drawing on the minimap. As soon as we realized what I had drawn, we tried to cover it up. It was not my intention to offend anyone. Peace to all.

Unfortunately for him, from the tweet you find in the article, it is perfectly clear that it is Pure who draws the Z and tries to erase it. A gesture that, however, did not prevent him from being disqualified from the tournament.

Когда пытаешься весь интернет наебать что вышло случайно. Жаль ты тварь намеренно все дорисовывал. pic.twitter.com/JPpfqiS1GD – Виктор Волков (@KoTHunt) April 29, 2022

As we told you at the beginning, there have been many software houses that have decided to openly take sides against the war in Ukraine. CD Projekt RED has donated several thousand euros to many non-profit organizations, Pokémon has made an important donation to try to help Ukrainian citizens and beyond.

At times like this, it is essential to be in solidarity with the invaded and never with the invaders. This is good to remember always and in any case.