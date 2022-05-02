Ivan “Pure” Moskalenko who is part of the Virtus.pro team has been disqualified with the whole team from the qualification of Eastern Europe for the ESL tournament of DOTA 2. The disqualification was issued when Moskalenko was seen drawing a “Z”, which is a symbol used in support of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Footage from Ukraine showed Russian military vehicles painted with the letter Z.

Moskalenko drew the symbol using a feature that allows players to draw on the minimap to discuss strategies. He drew the “Z” which was immediately scribbled by his teammates when they noticed him. He happened during the semi-final of the upper round against Mind Games, a team that includes two Ukrainian players.

Virtus.pro, who played under the name Outsiders, had actually won the game. However, after looking into the incident, organizer Beyond the Summit announced that he was retroactively disqualified, leading to an automatic win for Mind Games.

“Outsiders are disqualified from the DPC EEU Tour 2 regional playoffs. Mind Games will receive a retroactive forfeit win for their match“a statement from Beyond the Summit said.”All future games that the Outsiders would have played are also canceled. We will share an updated schedule soon“.



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings





Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



For his part, Moskalenko explains that it was all a misunderstanding: “There was a long pause in the game, the kids and I were talking and drawing on the minimap. When we figured out what exactly my drawing was, we tried to cover it up. . I didn’t want to offend anyone, it all happened by accident. Peace to everyone, “he said via a Twitter video immediately after the game.

Source: Kotaku