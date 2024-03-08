Onanistic parliamentarians

“I can't find words to express myself, I can only find one: shame!” (taken from the film as long as there is war there is hope) What or who am I referring to? Yesterday, in the Anti-Mafia Commission, while questions were being asked to the Chief Prosecutor of Perugia Raffaele Cantone, “moans of pleasure” were broadcast.

When you are embarrassed you are generally inclined to smile and that is what the bystanders did, it is a pity that whoever “caused” these groans could have been one of the members of the Commission and as far as I know they are all Parliamentarians.

The question is: when we are at the bar very often the patrons ironically say that our MPs in general don't do shit… and among other things they are also well paid. Now it seems to me that there is no need to make a tragedy out of it, but a bit of seriousness, after over thousands of accesses and files unduly downloaded, to the detriment of parliamentarians, VIPs, entrepreneurs, etc., would be in order.

I have a vague impression that whoever the person is, who inappropriately, used his own computer (perhaps paid with public money and connected to the state wifi) to “get online” with some itchy site has serious onanism problems. I close with a simple question: why in a serious and important Commission should everything be sent to p…….e?