Dossieraggio, the mystery of the secret papers. Is Domani behind the investigation on Crosetto?

The case dossier has returned to the forefront, following the request of the Perugia prosecutor Raffaele Canton to proceed with house arrest for the two main suspects, the former deputy prosecutor Antonio Praise be to younow retired, and for Pasquale Strianolieutenant of the Guardia di Finanza. The request was rejected by the investigating judge, at which point Cantone decided to appeal to the Reviewrevealing that the investigation is not concluded and the two would have “continued to commit crimes”. Now, thanks to the order of rejection of arrests requested by the Perugia Public Prosecutor’s Office for Striano and Laudati, a decision signed on 16 July by the investigating judge – according to what La Verità has learned – it is discovered unpublished details. In particular, Striano had explained in his first and only interrogation, given on March 1st before the public prosecutors of the city, that the Income checks on Defense Minister Guido Crosettowhich later ended up on the pages of the newspaper Domani, were justified from a previous dossier drawn up on his two companions in the hospitality company (bed & breakfast), the Mangione brothers.

It has also emerged that the aforementioned false extension of access to the Mangiones – again according to what La Verità has learned – derives from a “suggestion” provided to Striano by the journalist who published the above-mentioned articles on the minister. The articles containing expressed references to Crosetto’s co-interests in companies headed by the Mangiones (article from September 2022, while Striano’s accesses date back to February 2023). The note from Canton has been branded as “unusual” for “timing and content” by Laudati’s lawyer, Andrea Castaldo. According to the lawyer “disclosure to a small circle of people of the explanations offered by councilor Laudati regarding the full correctness of his actions and, even, the press release with which he intended to clarify the matter”. A passage that the defender evaluates as “surprising“, which intervenes “after a long time from the disputes, devoid of the parameters of the code, but above all confusing the evidentiary contamination with the legitimate exercise of the right of defense”.