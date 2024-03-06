Dossier, the suspicion of involvement of someone from the secret services

The hearing of prosecutor national Anti-mafia John Melillo served to understand who was behind the scandal of dossiers there would be much more than what has emerged so far. It appears now, in fact, another thread of the investigation kept secret until now. In the words of Melillo yesterday in Antimafia there was a description of a gigantic “private news market” which – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – they affect the economy and state apparatus. The accesses of the financier Striano and the dossiers concerned data taken from the Revenue Agency and the Financial Police. Many of these – according to what is emerging from the investigations – have been carried out with computers and credentials from his body of origin. And therefore not from the prosecutor's office, where he has worked since 2016. The man of Yellow Flames instead he would have received some of the information through documents obtained from unidentified people in a bar near the prosecutor's office.

He could speak today about the secret strand of the Perugia prosecutor's office – continues Il Fatto Copasir the prosecutor Raffaele Canton. His summons will be classified. The Parliamentary Committee, which has the task of check the work of the 007s, might in fact want to clarify one aspect: whether there has been, or at least whether there is a suspicion, of involvement of any of the secret services. A circumstance that has never emerged or been proven until now. THE journalists investigated – according to what was reconstructed by Il Giornale – that would be eight. In addition to the three Il Domani reporters, in fact, there would be others five others but not registered in the Register. They are accused of complicity in the crime with Striano as journalists requesting information. It is not clear which newspapers they collaborated with, while according to the online prosecutor's office there is no trace of their activity. According to Cantone's reconstruction sometimes it was the journalists who asked for information to the lieutenant, others it was the financier who made the access on his behalf and to spread the information.