Dossieraggio, Striano’s outburst: “The things we did together are all blamed on me”

The investigation into illegally downloaded files, involving former magistrate Antonio Praise be to you and Lieutenant Pasquale Strianois further expanding. The Prosecutor’s Office Perugia discovered new unauthorized access made by Strianosomething like 10 thousand a day for a total of 230 thousand. The documents of the investigation for the dossier also include a phone call made by Striano to a friend, it is an outburst in which Striano says some enigmatic phrases, such as “the things we did together were all blamed on me“, as if he were talking about other people involved. The phone call – according to what Il Giornale has learned – is from February 27, 2024. For months the news of the investigation against him has been in the public domain, and we are on the eve of the interrogation in Perugia in which Striano he availed himself of the right to remain silent.

The financier – expelled from the DNA after the arrival of the new national prosecutor Giovanni Melillo – explains: “Last week – reports Il Giornale – I received the notice that I had to be interrogated in Perugia tomorrow, but I’m postponing it because practically They even charged me when I went to pee outside of service hours, you have no idea”. Striano seems partly resigned to a possible conviction when he says, “give me what you want, what should I do?”. And he adds: “Then after I’m taking a plane and going to the other side of the world and I live my life far away”. The interlocutor asks him: “But those in the office who worked with you?” Striano seems to bring up his former colleagues: “I don’t know anything. I only know that the things we did together were all blamed on me. Then I will call them one by one, but I don’t want anyone to lose their feathers.“.