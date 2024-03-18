Dossier, everything leads to Juventus. Who is behind those illegal accesses to stop the Bianconeri?

New ones emerge details on the investigation into the alleged suspects dossiers which also includes the anti-mafia prosecutor Antonio among the suspects Laudati and the financier Pasquale Striano, as well as three journalists from Il Domani. There is a black and white thread – we read in La Verità – that connects the events of the “spies”, a strange passion for Juventus. Or rather, an obstinacy. Precisely the Prosecutor's Office Perugiain fact, had dealt with the case of the Italian exam of the footballer Luis Suarez, which took place at the University of the Umbrian capital. The preferential treatment of the Uruguayan striker, who was expected to be purchased by Juventus, ends up at the center of an investigation by the Prosecutor's Office five years ago. It was Raffaele's baptism of fire Canton, recently appointed to the top. There was a leak and the same Canton decided to “block from today indefinitely all investigative activities“.

But the “attention” on the Juventus and on the Juventus exponents they continue even later, we move on to the investigation into the club's accounts by the Prosecutor's Office Turin which led to the farewell of President Andrea Lambs and among other things also to exclusion from Cups of the Juventus club. It emerges now and La Verità reports it, which is precisely in the same period Striano verifies the possible existence of suspicious operations paid by Andrea Lambs. It was April 2021, the days in which the project was announced Superalloy, carried out by the Bianconeri together with other prestigious European clubs. On 7 June – according to what La Verità reported – Striano's searches focused on two other Juventus members, the center forward Cristiano Ronaldo and the coach Massimiliano Cheer up. Hence the doubt, it has always been Laudati to ask questions about Agnelli, Ronaldo and Allegri? Or maybe someone was interested attributable to other companies enemies of Juve and the Super League? Questions still unanswered.