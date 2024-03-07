«What was exposed in Antimafia and Copasir tells us about thousands of interceptions which constitute a clear operation which undermines the credibility of part of the institutions and in some cases also attacks the security of the State. And it is absolutely necessary that the judiciary's investigation continues, with the rigor shown by the Perugia prosecutor's office, to shed full light and understand the boundaries of a clear activity of abusive collection of sensitive data which has appeared to everyone to be truly dangerous. It is very important that the magistrates continue their work: the investigation shows that the institutions have the antibodies and are able to react even to these illicit invasions. For this reason, it would be useful for all political forces to be united in supporting the search for the truth and in protecting fundamental institutions for combating crime such as the national Anti-Mafia prosecutor's office. We sincerely find it out of place that the right wants to politically exploit a disturbing affair, which affects representatives of the political, economic and entrepreneurial life of our country in a transversal way and on which it is necessary to shed full light as soon as possible”. Thus the president of the senators of the Democratic Party Francesco Boccia.