Dossieraggi, the hunt for the masterminds begins. There could be millions of downloaded files

The case of the dossiers The investigation of the Chief Prosecutor of Perugia Raffaele is widening Canton is bringing out thousands of new abusive files downloaded. The numbers are impressive and the feeling is that it is not over yet. From the archives of the National Anti-Mafia Directorate and other confidential and connected databases, Guardia di Finanza Lieutenant Pasquale Striano – reports Il Corriere della Sera – would have downloaded over 200 thousand documents in three yearsbetween 2019 and 2020. A number that adds to the 30 thousand of the following two years, which have emerged so far in the investigation into the alleged dossiers that took place behind the shield of the DNA. The “accesses considered unauthorized and therefore abusive”, specifies the prosecutor of Perugia Raffaele CantonYes multiply almost by ten and they also concern new names compared to those that have already emerged: political and non-political figures, considered “of interest”.

To the Court of Appeal two reports from the Guardia di Finanza have been filed, with an accurate analysis of the accesses made by Lieutenant Striano. From which it emerges, for example, – continues Il Corriere – that In just one day the investigator downloaded over 10 thousand files; a macroscopic fact and difficult to justify with the normal work activity of the lieutenant. The defenders of Striano and Laudati, have asked for the inadmissibility of the productions of the prosecution, asking however for a postponement to be able to examine themThe hearing has been adjourned until the next November 12th when the Court will lift the reservation on the acceptance of the new evidence. In the meantime, the investigations are revealing new illegal accesses concerning the Minister of Defense Guido Little cross. Now it is the hunt for the masterminds has begun.