What the dossieraggi case hides: a reflection on power and our “false democracy”

After the many hours of hearings of prosecutors Melillo and Cantone in the Anti-Mafia Commission and at Copasir, Affaritaliani interviews Marcello Veneziani, writer, philosopher and journalist, author among others of the splendid Vico of miracles. Dark and tormented life of the greatest Italian thinker.



Vico who in the cliché would be the philosopher of historical courses and recurrences, of events that cyclically recur in different forms. It seems like we're stuck in current events

Dossieraggi, I propose a reasoning on power today

We can't get into the story

It seems to me that in our time power has many heads…

Yes, with many heads, but we really don't know, it's conjecture

Why?

Because if we believe we have the solution we are conspiracy theorists (laughs). If we don't believe, don't even talk about it. In any case we are groping in the dark. I've become a little reluctant to address the topic

I mean: power He has always indicator lightto important men of their time. History is full of them. Richelieu was spying the powerful of his time. Rome also spied on its senators. But what power is this?

The problem is that we don't know what kind of power it is.

It seems like a power without a head of command, of top management I mean

We don't know if it is a counter-power, if it is an economic power, if it is just a judicial power

Every now and then one comes out…

We are truly stumbling in the dark. Let's see, as the case unfolds, if we can understand…

We have also heard of similar events in the past, I remember the Sifar news, Pio Pompa and other dossier stories

Except that at the time perhaps there was a precise delineation of powers, so to speak.

Thinker of our time, many times over Veneziani questioned himself about power. It recently opened in the newspaper The truth a reflection on the contemporary one, comparing the treatment meted out to Navalny with that to the creator of Wikileaks Assange.

Veneziani: “On one side there is one true autocracy, on the other side there is a false democracyto. The death of Alexei Navalny and the affair of Julian Assange can be summarized in this somewhat brutal way. On the one hand, an authoritarian regime, heir to Soviet and Tsarist history, he is accused of the death of a dissident, detained in his prisons and probably killed. On the other, a liberal democracy, which has many skeletons in the closet, persecutes a journalist, in prison for years, who brought to light shameful pages of American history, crimes of which a country that preaches humanitarianism to the world should be ashamed.” But the contradictions of the Putin regime as well as those of the Western system should open a reflection on Europe as its own culture, not hegemonized by that of the United States.

Veneziani: “With the same frankness, however, I say: if I criticize the West, I would never live under a regime like the Russian one. Or Chinese, or Islamic. Just to clarify. I prefer to pointlessly denounce the miseries of the West, but stay here, rather than suffer the autocratic and despotic regimes of Asia or the Middle East. AND I thank the fate of being Italian and living in Italy, despite having a very critical opinion of our country. All radical critics of the West should have the honesty to say this and our country.” And again: “The American crimes denounced by Assange demonstrate that there still exists a free journalism of which the West should be proud. In the meantime, let's be content to point out that although imprisoned and wanted, at least Assange is alive and Navalny is dead. But then we have to deal with everything else.”

In everything else today there is also a system of dossiers and spies in Italy, a disturbing scenario that seems to influence our “false democracy” and public life in the shadows.