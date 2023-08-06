Injured party or something else? The role of the magistrate Laudati needs to be clarified

The dossier case continues to agitate the summer of Italian politicians. According to Corriere della Sera, the role of Antonio Laudati, the magistrate sent to direct the Bari prosecutor’s office, will need to be clarified when the Apulian escort scandal exploded. As Corriere explains, “if the investigation into the alleged dossier “with false news” and “leaks of news” aimed “at discrediting the government” denounced by Minister Guido Crosetto, has reached Perugia, it is because the lieutenant of the Guardia di Finanza accused of abusive access to computer systems for having done hundreds of searches on the system Reports Suspicious operations on politicians and VIPs (some ended up in the newspapers) depended on him”.

Again according to Corriere della Sera, “he told the prosecutors that they were not dossiers but a real investigation carried out “on the impulse” of Laudati. The Irpinia magistrate denies. He did so even when he was questioned as a But the investigation into what happened to the SOS service, where he was ending a career of ups and downs, brings him back to center stage”.

Corriere della Sera calls it a déjà vu of 2009, when he decides “to rely on a team of loyal detectives, different from those who have followed the investigations that he instead puts under investigation”. To which “he is accused of having wanted to slow down the investigations to favor Berlusconi, preventing the hard recordings between the prime minister and the escort Patrizia D from coming out with the end of the investigation ‘addario”. In the end he is acquitted of all charges even in the second instance.

De Raho: “Leaks? Not from my anti-mafia prosecutor”

Meanwhile speak Federico Cafiero De Raho, former head of the national anti-mafia prosecutor and now a deputy of the M5s, in an interview with La Stampa. “The national anti-mafia prosecutor is not a sieve, the SOS came from other channels,” says De Raho. “It appears very serious due to the suspicion of using highly confidential elements, obtained from the Sos, reports of suspicious transactions. But there is confusion about the powers and rules of the offices that have them. Treated as central dossiers. Totally false.”

De Raho criticizes the government’s reaction to the affair: “They seem to attribute the dossier to the national prosecutor. Out of this world. We talk about things we don’t know. Sos on politicians very rarely reach the national prosecutor’s office. Only when they concern suspected mafia money laundering. So if they came out, it was by using other channels”.

